Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

