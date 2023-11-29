Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,192 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,576,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 98,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 185,102 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

