Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNG

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.