Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,957 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

