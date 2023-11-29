Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,879 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $145,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $185,000.

EFT stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

