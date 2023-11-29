Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 218,913 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SKY opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.70. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

