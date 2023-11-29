Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

