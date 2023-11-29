Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Impinj worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,247,150.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,948,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,039,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 79,370 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $5,247,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,948,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,039,698.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 186,075 shares of company stock worth $13,648,480 and have sold 13,572 shares worth $847,111. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

