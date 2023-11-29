Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 419,917 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Himax Technologies worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

