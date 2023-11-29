Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,672 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

