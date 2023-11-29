Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,103 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.