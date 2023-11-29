Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 884 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MYR Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

MYR Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

