Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,557,000.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VFQY stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
