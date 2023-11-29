Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 282,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.27.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.79%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

