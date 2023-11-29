Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.96.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.6800618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.