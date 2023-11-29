ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESAB. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ESAB Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

