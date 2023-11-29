Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Shares Down 2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 9,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.