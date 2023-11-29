Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

