Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $156,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $705,534. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 804,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $613.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.45.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

