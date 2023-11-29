FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

