Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FIHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

FIHL opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

