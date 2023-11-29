First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,424.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,383.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,920,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

