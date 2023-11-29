First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.88.

TSE FM opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

