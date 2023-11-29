First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.23

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.23 and traded as high as $48.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 14,225 shares.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 355.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.