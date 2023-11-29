First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.23

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.23 and traded as high as $48.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 14,225 shares.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 355.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 91,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 79,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 89,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.