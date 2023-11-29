First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.03

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $16.48. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 21,616 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
