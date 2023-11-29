First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVR opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 1,004.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at about $945,000.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.