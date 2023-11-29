First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in November

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QQXT opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.