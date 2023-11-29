First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in November

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ QQXT opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
