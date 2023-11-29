Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

