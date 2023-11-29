FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $223.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

