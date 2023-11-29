Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Fulton Financial worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,308,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

