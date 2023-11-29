Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Trading Up 76.5%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) were up 76.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 51,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 9,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

