Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

