Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $757.00.

GMAB opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

