Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.