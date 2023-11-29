Global System Dynamics (NASDAQ:GSD) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global System Dynamics (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global System Dynamics and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global System Dynamics N/A N/A -0.85% SPS Commerce 12.20% 12.21% 9.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global System Dynamics and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global System Dynamics N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A SPS Commerce $450.88 million 14.20 $55.13 million $1.68 103.88

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Global System Dynamics.

Global System Dynamics has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global System Dynamics and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global System Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A SPS Commerce 0 1 5 0 2.83

SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $185.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Global System Dynamics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Global System Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Global System Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Global System Dynamics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global System Dynamics

Global System Dynamics, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry. The company was formerly known as Gladstone Acquisition Corporation. Global System Dynamics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

