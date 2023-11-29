Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.79. 16,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 42,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Goldenstone Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 386.0% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

