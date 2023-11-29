Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $383.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

