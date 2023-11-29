Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $222.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $228.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.7 %

ASR opened at $229.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.