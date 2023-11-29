Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 2.0 %

SIM stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.22.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

