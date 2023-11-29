Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $4.18. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 17,668 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GIFI shares. TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.