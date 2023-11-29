GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Shares Up 2.6%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GUROF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

