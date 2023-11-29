Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACM Research Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

