Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $202.07

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.07 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 229.80 ($2.90). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 228.60 ($2.89), with a volume of 606,042 shares traded.

Halfords Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £500.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,524.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

