Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

