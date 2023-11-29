Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HASI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

