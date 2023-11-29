Head-To-Head Comparison: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) vs. Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -63.23% -87.67% -42.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United American Healthcare and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.16%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents $34.69 million 1.52 -$32.81 million ($0.53) -2.25

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

