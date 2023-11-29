Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.07

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.07 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 114.40 ($1.44). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 111.10 ($1.40), with a volume of 672,849 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £571.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

