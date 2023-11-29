IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $68.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.16 on Monday. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in IAC by 17,714.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

