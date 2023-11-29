Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.19 ($6.80). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €6.06 ($6.66), with a volume of 11,200 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The business had revenue of €3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

