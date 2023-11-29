Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Ingevity worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.